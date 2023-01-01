Chicken sandwiches in Laconia
Laconia restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St
GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St
569 Main St, Laconia
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
gluten free roll, local organic backed chicken, sliced tomato, avocado, spring mix and our housemade cahsew mayo
More about Hectors Fine Food and Spirits
Hectors Fine Food and Spirits
53 Beacon Street West, Laconia
|Kids Chicken Bacon Cheddar Sandwich
|$10.99
Kids Chicken Bacon Cheddar sandwich served with your choice of French Fries, Apple Sauce, or Carrot & Celery Sticks
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich
|$12.99
Grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta roll with a side of Ranch dressing