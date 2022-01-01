Quesadillas in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Legacy Pub
Legacy Pub
3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette
|Quesadilla Platter
Tortilla filled with meat, cheddar cheese & pico de gallo; served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream & salsa
|Quesadilla
Tortilla filled with meat, cheddar cheese & fresh pico de gallo; served with sour cream & salsa.
More about Señor Tacos
Señor Tacos
1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F, Lafayette
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Rice
|$5.99
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$7.99
Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green pepper and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and a side salad.
|Quesadilla
|$7.49
Your choice of any meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and a side salad.
More about Lafayette Brewing Co
FRENCH FRIES
Lafayette Brewing Co
622 Main St, Lafayette
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.00
Cajun seasoned top butt steak (cooked to temp), blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and pickled jalapeño folded in a cheddar-jalapeño tortilla. Drizzled with chipotle ranch and served with a mini salad of shredded lettuce and pico de gallo