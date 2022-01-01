Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve quesadillas

Legacy Pub image

 

Legacy Pub

3230 Daugherty Drive, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (983 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Platter
Tortilla filled with meat, cheddar cheese & pico de gallo; served with spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream & salsa
Quesadilla
Tortilla filled with meat, cheddar cheese & fresh pico de gallo; served with sour cream & salsa.
More about Legacy Pub
Item pic

 

Señor Tacos

1803 Veterans Memorial Parkway South Suite F, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Rice$5.99
Veggie Quesadilla$7.99
Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green pepper and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and a side salad.
Quesadilla$7.49
Your choice of any meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and a side salad.
More about Señor Tacos
Lafayette Brewing Co image

FRENCH FRIES

Lafayette Brewing Co

622 Main St, Lafayette

Avg 3.5 (413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$13.00
Cajun seasoned top butt steak (cooked to temp), blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and pickled jalapeño folded in a cheddar-jalapeño tortilla. Drizzled with chipotle ranch and served with a mini salad of shredded lettuce and pico de gallo
More about Lafayette Brewing Co
Ripple & Company image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Ripple & Company

1007 Main Street, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
More about Ripple & Company

