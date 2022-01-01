Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Lahaina

Go
Lahaina restaurants
Toast

Lahaina restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn image

RAMEN

Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn

658 Wharf Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Sandwich$20.00
More about Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn
Honolulu Coffee image

 

Honolulu Coffee Hyatt Maui

200 Nohea Kai Drive, LAHAINA

No reviews yet
Takeout
EGG WHITE SANDWICH$8.00
More about Honolulu Coffee Hyatt Maui

Browse other tasty dishes in Lahaina

Kale Salad

Croissants

Muffins

Shrimp Salad

Lobsters

Shrimp Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Filet Mignon

Map

More near Lahaina to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kamuela

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (593 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (573 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston