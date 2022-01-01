Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Lake Orion

Lake Orion restaurants
Lake Orion restaurants that serve garden salad

Bitter Tom's Distillery image

FRENCH FRIES

Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen

120 S Broadway #200, Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$8.00
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onion and Chickpeas
Choice of Dressing
More about Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen
sheldons street pizza image

 

Sheldon's Street Pizza

3767 south baldwin road, Lake orion

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad Large$11.49
Fresh romaine, cucumber, shredded cheese, green pepper, tomato, pepperochini, red onion, black olives
Garden Salad Small$8.99
Fresh romaine, cucumber, shredded cheese, green pepper, tomato, pepperochini, red onion, black olives
More about Sheldon's Street Pizza

