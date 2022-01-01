Garden salad in Lake Orion
Lake Orion restaurants that serve garden salad
Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen
120 S Broadway #200, Lake Orion
|Garden Salad
|$8.00
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onion and Chickpeas
Choice of Dressing
Sheldon's Street Pizza
3767 south baldwin road, Lake orion
|Garden Salad Large
|$11.49
Fresh romaine, cucumber, shredded cheese, green pepper, tomato, pepperochini, red onion, black olives
|Garden Salad Small
|$8.99
Fresh romaine, cucumber, shredded cheese, green pepper, tomato, pepperochini, red onion, black olives