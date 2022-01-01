Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Lake Worth

Go
Lake Worth restaurants
Toast

Lake Worth restaurants that serve cheese pizza

East Side Pizza image

PIZZA

East Side Pizza

121 S 3rd St, Lantana

Avg 4.4 (316 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza - Large$13.95
LG Cheese Pizza$13.95
Large Cheese Pizza W/ 1 Free Topping$13.95
More about East Side Pizza
20" Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Mamma Mia's on the Beach

10 S Ocean Blvd, Lake Worth

Avg 4.4 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
20" Cheese Pizza$23.00
Simple, yet simply delicious. Mozzarella on top of our homemade pizza sauce, then baked to golden brown. It has just what you want, and nothing you don’t
14" Cheese Pizza$16.75
Simple, yet simply delicious. Mozzarella on top of our homemade pizza sauce, then baked to golden brown. It has just what you want, and nothing you don’t
More about Mamma Mia's on the Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Worth

Chili

Cannolis

Chocolate Cake

Cookies

Steak Burritos

Carne Asada Tacos

Tacos

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Lake Worth to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston