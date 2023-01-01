Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blintz in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve blintz

Hot Bagels - River Ave

681 River Ave, Lakewood

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blintzes$5.99
More about Hot Bagels - River Ave
PASTRY

The Cookie Corner

101 Stonewall Court, Unit 1, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Box of 3 Cheese Blintzes GF$10.00
Honey Blintz filled with Sweet, Soft Cheese filling, with homemade strawberry sauce and caramel sauce! sooo good!!
More about The Cookie Corner

