Pastrami sandwiches in Lakewood

HAMBURGERS
Bun Burger Kitchen
1091 River Avenue, Lakewood
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$23.00
12 Hour Steamed Pastrami. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions. Honey Mustard Dressing On A Baguette
Glatt Gourmet
1094 River Ave, Lakewood
|Shnitzel-Pastrami Sandwich
|$19.99
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$18.99
THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE
315 Ceader Bridge Ave, Lakewood
|Schnitzel Pastrami Sandwich
|$19.99
Breaded Chicken Breast Fried to perfection, Topped with Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Slaw, Russian Dressing
|Smoked Pastrami Sandwich
|$26.99
Perfectly Smoked Pastrami, Topped with House slaw, Pickles, Deli Mustard
|Hot Pastrami Sandwich
|$18.99
Homemade Pastrami, Stuffed in a baguette, served with slaw, Pickle & deli mustard
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Mike's Chicken Crunchers
700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood
|Pastrami Sandwich (6 inch)
|$13.00
|PASTRAMI SANDWICH
|$22.00
Fresh baked baguette, loaded with 3/4 pound of grilled pastrami, deli mustard, topped with brandied and crispy onions and of course, finished off with pickles.
