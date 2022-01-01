Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

HAMBURGERS

Bun Burger Kitchen

1091 River Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (472 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastrami Sandwich$23.00
12 Hour Steamed Pastrami. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions. Honey Mustard Dressing On A Baguette
More about Bun Burger Kitchen
Glatt Gourmet

1094 River Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shnitzel-Pastrami Sandwich$19.99
Pastrami Sandwich$18.99
More about Glatt Gourmet
THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE

315 Ceader Bridge Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Schnitzel Pastrami Sandwich$19.99
Breaded Chicken Breast Fried to perfection, Topped with Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Slaw, Russian Dressing
Smoked Pastrami Sandwich$26.99
Perfectly Smoked Pastrami, Topped with House slaw, Pickles, Deli Mustard
Hot Pastrami Sandwich$18.99
Homemade Pastrami, Stuffed in a baguette, served with slaw, Pickle & deli mustard
More about THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Mike's Chicken Crunchers

700 Cedar Bridge Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Pastrami Sandwich (6 inch)$13.00
PASTRAMI SANDWICH$22.00
Fresh baked baguette, loaded with 3/4 pound of grilled pastrami, deli mustard, topped with brandied and crispy onions and of course, finished off with pickles.
More about Mike's Chicken Crunchers

