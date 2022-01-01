Pretzels in Lancaster

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lancaster restaurants that serve pretzels
Roosters
1009 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster
No reviews yet
Pretzels
$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzels
with Nacho Cheese.
More about Roosters
Downtown Bistro
123 North Broad Street, Lancaster
No reviews yet
Soft Pretzel Breadsticks
$8.95
3 jumbo pretzel breadsticks served with our homemade beer cheese dipping sauce.
More about Downtown Bistro
