Chicken pot pies in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
More about Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
GRILL
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
28 E KING ST, Lancaster
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$19.00
Roasted chicken / carrots / celery / leeks / sweet peas / diced potatoes / fresh herbs / creamy chicken gravy / topped with a buttery pie crust topping
More about Mick's All American Pub (Willow Street) - 2428 Willow Street Pike
FRENCH FRIES
Mick's All American Pub (Willow Street) - 2428 Willow Street Pike
2428 Willow Street Pike, LANCASTER
|CHICKEN POT PIE
|$16.99
White And Dark Chicken With Carrots, Corn, Peas And Potatoes Stewed In A Light Gravy And Topped With A Buttery
Crust And Baked To Golden Brown