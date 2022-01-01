Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House image

GRILL

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

28 E KING ST, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2573 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$19.00
Roasted chicken / carrots / celery / leeks / sweet peas / diced potatoes / fresh herbs / creamy chicken gravy / topped with a buttery pie crust topping
More about Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mick's All American Pub (Willow Street) - 2428 Willow Street Pike

2428 Willow Street Pike, LANCASTER

Avg 3.5 (143 reviews)
CHICKEN POT PIE$16.99
White And Dark Chicken With Carrots, Corn, Peas And Potatoes Stewed In A Light Gravy And Topped With A Buttery
Crust And Baked To Golden Brown
More about Mick's All American Pub (Willow Street) - 2428 Willow Street Pike

