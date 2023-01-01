Kimchi in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve kimchi
More about SeoulMates Korean Kitchen - 351 North Mulberry Street
SeoulMates Korean Kitchen - 351 North Mulberry Street
351 North Mulberry Street, Lancaster
|SeoulMates Kimchi
|$11.00
House made kimchi. Vegan. Gluten Free.
|Kimchi Stew
|$10.00
SeoulMates kimchi, pork belly, tofu, scallions, short grain rice on the side. Gluten Free.
More about Callaloo
Callaloo
351 N Mulberry St, Lancaster
|16oz SeoulMates Kimchi
|$10.00
Napa cabbage kimchi, 16oz
|Kimchi Fried Rice (V)
|$10.00
House made kimchi, carrot, onion, scallion, soy, sesame. This dish cannot be modified.
|Side SeoulMates Vegan Kimchi
|$4.00
Napa cabbage, apple, onion, scallion, mushroom paste