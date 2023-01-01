Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve kimchi

SeoulMates Korean Kitchen - 351 North Mulberry Street

351 North Mulberry Street, Lancaster

SeoulMates Kimchi$11.00
House made kimchi. Vegan. Gluten Free.
Kimchi Stew$10.00
SeoulMates kimchi, pork belly, tofu, scallions, short grain rice on the side. Gluten Free.
More about SeoulMates Korean Kitchen - 351 North Mulberry Street
Callaloo

351 N Mulberry St, Lancaster

16oz SeoulMates Kimchi$10.00
Napa cabbage kimchi, 16oz
Kimchi Fried Rice (V)$10.00
House made kimchi, carrot, onion, scallion, soy, sesame. This dish cannot be modified.
Side SeoulMates Vegan Kimchi$4.00
Napa cabbage, apple, onion, scallion, mushroom paste
More about Callaloo

