Lasagna in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve lasagna

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)

1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster

Avg 4.7 (5226 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$13.99
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
Lasagna Classica image

TAPAS

Conway Social Club

28 E King Street, Lancaster

Avg 4.9 (326 reviews)
Lasagna Classica$14.00
Homemade fresh pasta layers, classic bolognese & bechamel sauce.
More about Conway Social Club
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Lasagna$14.99
Four layers of pasta heaven! Covered with our famous marinara sauce,
seasoned ground beef, selected herbs, and spices, ricotta, mozzarella and
Romano cheeses.
More about Two Cousins
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS

Finazzo's Italian Restaurant

2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster

Avg 4.4 (1032 reviews)
Takeout
GF Lasagna$12.99
More about Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
Shot and Bottle image

 

Shot and Bottle

2 North Queen Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Lasagna$18.00
Roasted zucchini, eggplant and yellow squash layered in spicy marinara
More about Shot and Bottle
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave) image

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$11.99
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

