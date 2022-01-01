Lasagna in Lancaster
Lancaster restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster
|Lasagna
|$13.99
TAPAS
Conway Social Club
28 E King Street, Lancaster
|Lasagna Classica
|$14.00
Homemade fresh pasta layers, classic bolognese & bechamel sauce.
Two Cousins
155 East King Street, Lancaster
|Meat Lasagna
|$14.99
Four layers of pasta heaven! Covered with our famous marinara sauce,
seasoned ground beef, selected herbs, and spices, ricotta, mozzarella and
Romano cheeses.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS
Finazzo's Italian Restaurant
2121 New Holland Pike, Lancaster
|GF Lasagna
|$12.99
Shot and Bottle
2 North Queen Street, Lancaster
|Vegetable Lasagna
|$18.00
Roasted zucchini, eggplant and yellow squash layered in spicy marinara