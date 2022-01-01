Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in The Strip

The Strip restaurants
The Strip restaurants that serve chile relleno

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

Vegan Chile Relleno$21.45
Grilled Poblano Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Tomato, Carrots, Potatoes, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Guacamole, Crispy Tostada, Guajillo Sauce, Rice, Refried Beans
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

Hussong's Chile Relleno$17.45
Grilled Poblano Pepper, Chopped Steak a la Mexicana, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Crispy Tostada, Guajillo Sauce, Rice, Refried Beans
Vegan Chile Relleno$19.45
Grilled Poblano Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Tomato, Carrots, Potatoes, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Guacamole, Crispy Tostada, Guajillo Sauce, Rice, Refried Beans
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

