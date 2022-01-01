Chile relleno in The Strip
The Strip restaurants that serve chile relleno
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Vegan Chile Relleno
|$21.45
Grilled Poblano Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Tomato, Carrots, Potatoes, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Guacamole, Crispy Tostada, Guajillo Sauce, Rice, Refried Beans
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Hussong's Chile Relleno
|$17.45
Grilled Poblano Pepper, Chopped Steak a la Mexicana, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Crispy Tostada, Guajillo Sauce, Rice, Refried Beans
|Vegan Chile Relleno
|$19.45
Grilled Poblano Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Tomato, Carrots, Potatoes, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Guacamole, Crispy Tostada, Guajillo Sauce, Rice, Refried Beans