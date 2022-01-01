Waffles in Lawrence

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lawrence Beer Company image

 

Lawrence Beer Company

826 Pennsylvania St, Lawrence

Avg 3.5 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Fries$9.00
Beer battered and seasoned waffle fries fried to crispy, served with pimento beer cheese and malt vinegar dijonaisse. The beer cheese is a mix of white cheddar, pale ale, mayo, red peppers, and jalapenos, and is made with a roux. | V
Waffle Fries image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)

724 Massachusetts St., Lawrence

Avg 4.6 (238 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries
RPG's signature waffle fries with all their delicious goodness. (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Lawrence Beer Company image

 

Lawrence Beer Company

4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C, Lawrence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Fries Basket$9.00
Beer battered and seasoned waffle fries fried to a crisp and served with malt vinegar dijonaisse and pimento beer cheese. I V.
add chili and cheese for +3
