Chicken wraps in League City

League City restaurants
League City restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Legends Sports Grill image

GRILL

Legends Sports Grill

6011 W Main Street B106, League City

Avg 4.4 (480 reviews)
Takeout
WRAP Fried Chicken$13.99
fried boneless wings, choice of wing sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado
WRAP Grilled Chicken$13.99
grilled diced chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado
More about Legends Sports Grill
Red Oak Cafe image

 

Red Oak Cafe

6011 W. Main, League City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$9.95
Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, white American cheese, and chipotle mayo on a spinach, pesto and garlic tortilla.
More about Red Oak Cafe

