Lebanon bars & lounges you'll love

Lebanon restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Lebanon

Avenue Sports & Spirits image

GRILL

Avenue Sports & Spirits

1231 Columbus Ave, Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish and Chips$14.00
Beer battered haddock served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, tossed in your favorite wing sauce with lettuce, tomato and mixed shredded cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
Boneless Wings (12)$15.00
Villagio's Italian Eatery image

 

Villagio's Italian Eatery

48 E Mulberry, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, olives, cucumbers, & pepperoncino
Build a Pizza Medium$12.00
Be the master of your own destiny
Ceasar Salad$5.00
Crisp Romaine, shaved parmesan, & croutons tossed in caesar dressing
Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant image

 

Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant

11 South Broadway, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Man)
Stir-Fried wide rice noodles with basil, garlic, egg, onions, broccoli, bamboo shoots, & bell peppers
Lady Kee Mao (Drunken woman)
Stir-Fried egg noodles with basil, garlic, egg, onions, broccoli, bamboo shoots, & bell peppers
Thai Fried Rice
Pan fried rice with egg, onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, & brown sauce
Map

Map

