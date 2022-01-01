Lebanon bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Lebanon
More about Avenue Sports & Spirits
GRILL
Avenue Sports & Spirits
1231 Columbus Ave, Lebanon
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$14.00
Beer battered haddock served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, tossed in your favorite wing sauce with lettuce, tomato and mixed shredded cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
|Boneless Wings (12)
|$15.00
More about Villagio's Italian Eatery
Villagio's Italian Eatery
48 E Mulberry, Lebanon
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, olives, cucumbers, & pepperoncino
|Build a Pizza Medium
|$12.00
Be the master of your own destiny
|Ceasar Salad
|$5.00
Crisp Romaine, shaved parmesan, & croutons tossed in caesar dressing
More about Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant
Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant
11 South Broadway, Lebanon
|Popular items
|Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Man)
Stir-Fried wide rice noodles with basil, garlic, egg, onions, broccoli, bamboo shoots, & bell peppers
|Lady Kee Mao (Drunken woman)
Stir-Fried egg noodles with basil, garlic, egg, onions, broccoli, bamboo shoots, & bell peppers
|Thai Fried Rice
Pan fried rice with egg, onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, & brown sauce