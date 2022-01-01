Grilled chicken sandwiches in Lees Summit
Lees Summit restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit
Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit
1012 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich - LUNCH
|$13.00
Perfectly breaded or grilled chicken
breast, melted mozzarella cheese and mayonnaise, lettuce pickles and onion served on a potato bun with a side of honey mustard
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Perfectly breaded or grilled chicken
breast, melted mozzarella cheese and mayonnaise, lettuce pickles and onion served on a potato bun with a side of honey mustard