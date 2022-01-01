Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leesburg salad spots you'll love

Leesburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Leesburg

Wild Wood Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Wild Wood Pizza

1600 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg

Avg 4.5 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carni Mundo
All that meaty goodness with pepperoni, local sausage, proscuitto, house blend cheese and pepperoni sauce.
Margherita
The true classic. Fresh mozz, tomato confit, basil.
Caesar Salad$9.00
house made dressing, shaved pecorino, focaccia croutons
More about Wild Wood Pizza
Lettuce Be Loco image

 

Lettuce Be Loco

208 Church Street Southeast, Leesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Austin$14.95
Country Pulled Pork, Chopped Romaine Lettuce,  Avocado, English Cucumber, Pinto Beans, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, Shredded Red Cabbage, Roasted Sweet Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Tri-Colored Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch Dressing. GF
Caesar Don't Kale My Vibe$13.95
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Baby Kale, Citrus Pepper Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Julienned Sundried Tomatoes, Croutons (GF or Regular), Creamy Caesar Dressing
Sweets and Beets$11.95
Baby Kale, Roasted Diced Sweet Potatoes, Pickled Beets, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Shredded Brussel Sprouts, Pickled Red Onions, Cider Dressing. GF
More about Lettuce Be Loco
James Dairy Bar image

 

James Dairy Bar

1600 Village Market Blvd SE, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
John Deer Tractor$12.00
Adult Cone$9.00
More about James Dairy Bar

