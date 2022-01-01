Leesburg salad spots you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Wild Wood Pizza
1600 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg
|Carni Mundo
All that meaty goodness with pepperoni, local sausage, proscuitto, house blend cheese and pepperoni sauce.
|Margherita
The true classic. Fresh mozz, tomato confit, basil.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
house made dressing, shaved pecorino, focaccia croutons
Lettuce Be Loco
208 Church Street Southeast, Leesburg
|The Austin
|$14.95
Country Pulled Pork, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, English Cucumber, Pinto Beans, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, Shredded Red Cabbage, Roasted Sweet Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Tri-Colored Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch Dressing. GF
|Caesar Don't Kale My Vibe
|$13.95
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Baby Kale, Citrus Pepper Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Julienned Sundried Tomatoes, Croutons (GF or Regular), Creamy Caesar Dressing
|Sweets and Beets
|$11.95
Baby Kale, Roasted Diced Sweet Potatoes, Pickled Beets, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Shredded Brussel Sprouts, Pickled Red Onions, Cider Dressing. GF