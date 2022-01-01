Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants
Leesburg restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

541 East Market st, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Side Salad$3.99
Traditional Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad$10.49
Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Make it hearty with an add-on protein.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Wild Wood Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Wild Wood Pizza

1600 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg

Avg 4.5 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$9.00
house made dressing, shaved pecorino, focaccia croutons
More about Wild Wood Pizza
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Shoe's Cup and Cork

17 N. King St, Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (2308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine with fresh ground Parmesan & homemade croutons
More about Shoe's Cup and Cork
Caesar Salad image

 

Paulie's Italian

7 S King St., Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$6.00
Crisp romaine / creamy Caesar dressing
crunchy croutons / Parmesan cheese
(Dressing served on the side)
More about Paulie's Italian

