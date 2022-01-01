Caesar salad in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve caesar salad
Red Hot & Blue
541 East Market st, Leesburg
|Caesar Side Salad
|$3.99
Traditional Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.49
Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Make it hearty with an add-on protein.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Wild Wood Pizza
1600 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
house made dressing, shaved pecorino, focaccia croutons
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Shoe's Cup and Cork
17 N. King St, Leesburg
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine with fresh ground Parmesan & homemade croutons