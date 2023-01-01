Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants
Leesburg restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Bandit Taco Leesburg

1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$49.00
2 Pounds of Skirt Steak mix with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice
6 Flour Tortillas (6 inch)
Mix Fajitas (Chicken and Steak)$46.00
1 pound of Adobo Chicken and 1 Pound of Skirt Steak mixed with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice
6 Flour Tortillas (6 Inches)
Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Leesburg - Leesburg

5 Fort Evans Rd. NE, Leesburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BB Steak Fajita$4.99
Grilled Steak, onions, bell peppers, eggs, cheese, & Red Chile
