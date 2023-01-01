Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Lemont
/
Lemont
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Lemont restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
GRILL
Corner Stone Tavern - Lemont
103 Stephen Street, Lemont
Avg 4.8
(360 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
More about Corner Stone Tavern - Lemont
Tap House Bar & Grill - Lemont - 1243 State St
1243 State St, Lemont
No reviews yet
SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES
$4.99
More about Tap House Bar & Grill - Lemont - 1243 State St
