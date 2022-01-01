Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tossed salad in
Leola
/
Leola
/
Tossed Salad
Leola restaurants that serve tossed salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Funck's Restaurant
365 W Main St, Leola
Avg 4.1
(1271 reviews)
Tossed Salad
$5.00
More about Funck's Restaurant
PIZZA
Leola Pizza Place
23 W Main St, Leola
No reviews yet
Tossed Salad
More about Leola Pizza Place
Browse other tasty dishes in Leola
Boneless Wings
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Waffles
Cheese Fries
Cheeseburgers
French Fries
Chili
Cookies
More near Leola to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(63 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Strasburg
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(63 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston