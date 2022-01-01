Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Leola

Go
Leola restaurants
Toast

Leola restaurants that serve chicken salad

Funck's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Funck's Restaurant

365 W Main St, Leola

Avg 4.1 (1271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$19.00
More about Funck's Restaurant
Leola Pizza Place image

PIZZA

Leola Pizza Place

23 W Main St, Leola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
More about Leola Pizza Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Leola

Waffles

Cheese Fries

Quesadillas

Cookies

Chili

French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tossed Salad

Map

More near Leola to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston