Chili in Leola

Leola restaurants that serve chili

Funck's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Funck's Restaurant

365 W Main St, Leola

Avg 4.1 (1271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili$8.00
More about Funck's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Gracie's On West Main

264 W Main St, Leola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Hash$15.70
Home fries topped with our triple double chili (see soup for full description), shredded cheese, green onions and two eggs
Triple Double Chili
Black, Pinto and Kidney beans, ground beef and ground pork, our double smoked and Irish bacon all in a sauce made from scratch with four dried Mexican chilis but not too spicy!
Chili Cheese Fries$14.69
Waffle fries topped with our triple double chili, cheese sauce, shredded cheese and green onions
More about Gracie's On West Main

