Chili in Leola

Funck's Restaurant
365 W Main St, Leola
|Chili
|$8.00
Gracie's On West Main
264 W Main St, Leola
|Chili Hash
|$15.70
Home fries topped with our triple double chili (see soup for full description), shredded cheese, green onions and two eggs
|Triple Double Chili
Black, Pinto and Kidney beans, ground beef and ground pork, our double smoked and Irish bacon all in a sauce made from scratch with four dried Mexican chilis but not too spicy!
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$14.69
Waffle fries topped with our triple double chili, cheese sauce, shredded cheese and green onions