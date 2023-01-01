Tacos in Lewes
Lewes restaurants that serve tacos
More about Surf Bagel - Lewes
Surf Bagel - Lewes
17382 Coastal Highway, Lewes
|Rockfish Tacos
|$13.25
Two warm corn tortillas with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, our cilantro sauce, zesty lime juice, 3 cheese blend, and rockfish.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.25
Two warm corn tortillas with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, our cilantro sauce, zesty lime juice, 3 cheese blend and golden fried shrimp.
More about Full Belly Bistro
Full Belly Bistro
33711 Wescoats Rd, Lewes
|Seared Ahi Tuna Tacos (3)
|$15.00
sesame crusted ahi tuna…shredded carrots & cucumber…seaweed salad…bang bang & eel sauce drizzle…bag of kettle chips
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$14.00
|Salmon Tacos (3)
|$16.00
soy glazed faroe island salmon…sesame seaweed salad…yum yum & eel sauce drizzle…blistered tortillas…bag of chips