Tacos in Lewes

Lewes restaurants
Lewes restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Surf Bagel - Lewes

17382 Coastal Highway, Lewes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rockfish Tacos$13.25
Two warm corn tortillas with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, our cilantro sauce, zesty lime juice, 3 cheese blend, and rockfish.
Shrimp Tacos$13.25
Two warm corn tortillas with crispy cabbage, pico de gallo, our cilantro sauce, zesty lime juice, 3 cheese blend and golden fried shrimp.
More about Surf Bagel - Lewes
Item pic

 

Full Belly Bistro

33711 Wescoats Rd, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Ahi Tuna Tacos (3)$15.00
sesame crusted ahi tuna…shredded carrots & cucumber…seaweed salad…bang bang & eel sauce drizzle…bag of kettle chips
Pork Belly Tacos$14.00
Salmon Tacos (3)$16.00
soy glazed faroe island salmon…sesame seaweed salad…yum yum & eel sauce drizzle…blistered tortillas…bag of chips
More about Full Belly Bistro

