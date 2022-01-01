Pies in Lewiston
Lewiston restaurants that serve pies
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Slice of Fruit Pie
|$5.25
Choose a slice of the Gov's Homemade Pie
|Beef Pot Pie
|$17.00
If you like our Chicken pot pie, you'll love this! Tender beef in gravy with potato, carrots, and peas baked in homemade crust. Served with two sides.
|Slice of Cream Pie
|$3.00
The Gov's homemade pie is legendary! Choose from our Chocolate Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter, Graham Cracker, or other seasonal flavors.