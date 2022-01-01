Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve pies

DaVincis Eatery image

 

DaVincis Eatery

150 Mill St., Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Pie$9.00
More about DaVincis Eatery
Cowbell Scarborough image

 

Cowbell Scarborough

185 US 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$7.50
More about Cowbell Scarborough
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Slice of Fruit Pie$5.25
Choose a slice of the Gov's Homemade Pie
Beef Pot Pie$17.00
If you like our Chicken pot pie, you'll love this! Tender beef in gravy with potato, carrots, and peas baked in homemade crust. Served with two sides.
Slice of Cream Pie$3.00
The Gov's homemade pie is legendary! Choose from our Chocolate Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter, Graham Cracker, or other seasonal flavors.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

