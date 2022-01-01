Chicken sandwiches in Lewisville
Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill
1301 FM 407 Suite 109, Lewisville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Marinated grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
Snuffers
4050 Barton Creek, Highland Village
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
|Original Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with snuffers dressing, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes.
The Brass Tap
4151 Waller Creek, Highland Village
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)