Chicken sandwiches in Lewisville

Lewisville restaurants
Lewisville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill

1301 FM 407 Suite 109, Lewisville

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville

Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Marinated grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo.
Snuffers

4050 Barton Creek, Highland Village

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
Original Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with snuffers dressing, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes.
The Brass Tap

4151 Waller Creek, Highland Village

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Martinez Abarrotes & Grill

788 S Mill Street, Lewisville

California Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, avocados, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese, and mayo on wheat toast
