Cinnamon rolls in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese icing
|$3.99
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
800 North Limestone, Lexington
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$7.00
Cinnamon roll spiced french toast made bread pudding style topped with house made icing.
Wild Eggs
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
|House-Made Cinnamon Roll
|$9.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
Wild Eggs
1925 Justice Drive, Lexington
|House-Made Cinnamon Roll
|$9.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
Great Bagel & Bakery
3650 Boston Rd #108, Lexington
|Cinnamon Roll Platter
|$55.00
12 Pieces
Cream cheese glazed, pull-apart brioche cinnamon rolls, made with fresh milled organic flour