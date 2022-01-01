Cinnamon rolls in Lexington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lexington restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Zim's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese icing$3.99
More about Zim's Cafe
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee image

 

Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee

800 North Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$7.00
Cinnamon roll spiced french toast made bread pudding style topped with house made icing.
More about Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
House-Made Cinnamon Roll image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
Takeout
House-Made Cinnamon Roll$9.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
More about Wild Eggs
House-Made Cinnamon Roll image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1925 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)
Takeout
House-Made Cinnamon Roll$9.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
More about Wild Eggs
Great Bagel & Bakery image

 

Great Bagel & Bakery

396 Woodland Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$3.70
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Item pic

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd #108, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Platter$55.00
12 Pieces
Cream cheese glazed, pull-apart brioche cinnamon rolls, made with fresh milled organic flour
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$3.70
Two-day brioche cinnamon rolls, made with fresh milled organic flour, lots of time, butter, and patience. Topped with whipped cream cheese frosting.
More about Great Bagel & Bakery

