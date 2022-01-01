Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Meatball subs in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Meatball Subs
Lexington restaurants that serve meatball subs
Sutton's
110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington
No reviews yet
Meatball Sub
$12.00
More about Sutton's
Apollo Pizza- Meadowthorpe Taproom - 1451 Leestown Road
1451 Leestown Road, Lexington
No reviews yet
Meatball Sub
$8.99
Meatballs, sweet and savory sauce, and cheese
More about Apollo Pizza- Meadowthorpe Taproom - 1451 Leestown Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Brownies
Fish Tacos
Caesar Salad
Mahi Mahi
Calamari
Cheeseburgers
Tamales
More near Lexington to explore
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Nicholasville
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Midway
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
Georgetown
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Versailles
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(630 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston