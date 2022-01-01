Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sub$12.00
More about Sutton's
Banner pic

 

Apollo Pizza- Meadowthorpe Taproom - 1451 Leestown Road

1451 Leestown Road, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$8.99
Meatballs, sweet and savory sauce, and cheese
More about Apollo Pizza- Meadowthorpe Taproom - 1451 Leestown Road

