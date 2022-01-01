Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Liberty

Liberty restaurants
Liberty restaurants that serve tacos

Jousting Pigs BBQ image

BBQ • GRILL

Jousting Pigs BBQ

110 E Kansas St, Liberty

Avg 4.6 (1911 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Street Tacos$7.00
3 pulled pork street tacos on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions, Monterrey Jack cheese, and choice of salsa.
Carnitas Tacos$9.00
Smoked pork carnitas tacos on corn tortillas with monterey jack cheese, onion, cilantro and choice of salsa.
Brisket Street Tacos$9.00
3 brisket street tacos on corn tortillas with cilantro, onions, Monterrey Jack cheese, and choice of salsa.
More about Jousting Pigs BBQ
Grilled Chicken Street Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

416 E Mill St, Liberty

Avg 4.4 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Street Taco$2.87
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled chicken, topped with onions and cilantro
Fried Taco$3.23
Hard shell corn taco filled with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo. Fresh ground beef or chicken
3 puffy tacos$5.95
More about Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

