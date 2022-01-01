Pies in Libertyville

Libertyville restaurants that serve pies

Pizzeria DeVille image

PIZZA

Pizzeria DeVille

404 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (259 reviews)
Takeout
Maaa Pie Pizza$17.00
EVOO, Spinach, Fig Jam, Caramelized Onions, Pistachio, Goat Cheese, Fontina, Romano
Cheese and Tomato Pie$12.00
My Favorite Pie Pizza$18.00
Shaved Meatballs, Chili Flakes, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan
More about Pizzeria DeVille
Harbor Kitchen and Tap image

 

Harbor Kitchen and Tap

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH$13.99
Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce
FISH & CHIPS$14.99
Beer battered and hand dipped, crispy fried, served with tartar sauce and our scoop fries
KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado and pineapple slaw, served on a potato bun
More about Harbor Kitchen and Tap

