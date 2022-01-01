Pies in Libertyville
Libertyville restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA
Pizzeria DeVille
404 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Maaa Pie Pizza
|$17.00
EVOO, Spinach, Fig Jam, Caramelized Onions, Pistachio, Goat Cheese, Fontina, Romano
|Cheese and Tomato Pie
|$12.00
|My Favorite Pie Pizza
|$18.00
Shaved Meatballs, Chili Flakes, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Harbor Kitchen and Tap
1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville
|GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH
|$13.99
Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce
|FISH & CHIPS
|$14.99
Beer battered and hand dipped, crispy fried, served with tartar sauce and our scoop fries
|KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado and pineapple slaw, served on a potato bun