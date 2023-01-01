Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Lindenhurst

Go
Lindenhurst restaurants
Toast

Lindenhurst restaurants that serve clams

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails

49 East Hoffman Ave, Lindenhurst

Avg 4.7 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed Clams$16.00
Fresh local clams overstuffed with a house seafood and vegetable stuffing. Topped with a lemon and garlic butter.
Clams Oregenata$16.00
(4) Local little neck clams, topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and a
homemade garlic butter
Resto Clam Pasta$29.00
Linguine pasta and fresh clams, tossed in a homemade white garlic clam sauce with house crostinis
More about Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
Dominicks pizza and pasta image

 

Dominicks pizza and pasta - 308 35th street

308 35th street, Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Clam Sauce$17.00
Tossed with choice of pasta
More about Dominicks pizza and pasta - 308 35th street

Browse other tasty dishes in Lindenhurst

Calamari

Pies

Cheese Fries

Cake

Cookies

Mozzarella Sticks

Nachos

Pretzels

Map

More near Lindenhurst to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Bellmore

No reviews yet

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2016 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (213 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston