Octopus in Lindenhurst

Lindenhurst restaurants
Lindenhurst restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Pita Bowl Greek Cuisine

280A North Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus NEW!!$18.00
Grilled Octopus served with a delectable medley of freshly sliced tomatoes, and vibrant red onions, all drizzled with a zesty lemon vinaigrette that beautifully enhances the flavors. With each bite, you'll experience the perfect harmony of textures and a burst of Mediterranean flavors that will leave you craving for more.
More about Pita Bowl Greek Cuisine
Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails

49 East Hoffman Ave, Lindenhurst

Avg 4.7 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Octopus App$22.00
Fresh Octopus marinated in lemon and herbs, grilled to perfection over a bed of sliced lemon confit, topped with a homemade pepperonata vegetable sauce
More about Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails

