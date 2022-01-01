Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Linthicum Heights

Linthicum Heights restaurants
Linthicum Heights restaurants that serve salmon

G&M Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • PASTRY • BALTI • STEAKS

G&M Restaurant

804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd, Linthicum Height

Avg 4.4 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Cedar Plank Salmon$24.00
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$15.00
Atlantic Salmon$24.00
More about G&M Restaurant
Item pic

 

Carmelo's

419 South Camp Meade Rd, Linthicum Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Salad$14.99
Fresh arugula hearts of palm, cucumbers & sliced almonds topped with grilled salmon, served with lemon vinaigrette
Side of salmon$6.99
D Salmon Florentine$17.99
Fresh salmon filet & spinach in a white wine sauce over linguini pasta.
More about Carmelo's
Maiwand Kabob image

CHICKEN

Maiwand Kabob

839 Elkridge Landing Rd, Linthicum Height

Avg 4.5 (3282 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$19.99
SALMON & LAMB$23.99
SALMON & CHICKEN$23.99
More about Maiwand Kabob

