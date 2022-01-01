Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak sandwiches in
Litchfield
/
Litchfield
/
Steak Sandwiches
Litchfield restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Saltwater Grille
26 Commons Drive, Litchfield
No reviews yet
Steak Sandwich
$20.00
More about Saltwater Grille
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
7 North Street, Litchfield
Avg 3.7
(328 reviews)
Steak Sandwich
$19.00
Angus NY Strip, Tillamook Wisconsin Cheddar, Caramelized Mushrooms & Onions, Garlic Bread Baguette
More about Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
Browse other tasty dishes in Litchfield
Mac And Cheese
Tacos
Cheesecake
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Salad Bowl
Rice Bowls
Chicken Marsala
More near Litchfield to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Middlebury
No reviews yet
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(614 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(728 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston