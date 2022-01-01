Curry in Lititz
Lititz restaurants that serve curry
Noodle Shack
1032 Lititz Pike, Lititz
|Thai Red curry coconut ramen
|$15.00
Ramen noodle with red coconut curry sauce top with grilled chicken, beansprouts, cucumber, scallions, carrot and seasoned eggs.
Gravie Kitchen Commons
201 Rock Lititz Blvd,Ste 45, Lititz
|Curry Chicken
|$9.99
Roasted Chicken Thigh with an Indian Curry Butter Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pepper Jack on Ciabatta. Served with chips.