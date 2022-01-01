Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Lititz

Lititz restaurants
Lititz restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Noodle Shack

1032 Lititz Pike, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Red curry coconut ramen$15.00
Ramen noodle with red coconut curry sauce top with grilled chicken, beansprouts, cucumber, scallions, carrot and seasoned eggs.
More about Noodle Shack
Item pic

 

Gravie Kitchen Commons

201 Rock Lititz Blvd,Ste 45, Lititz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken$9.99
Roasted Chicken Thigh with an Indian Curry Butter Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pepper Jack on Ciabatta. Served with chips.
More about Gravie Kitchen Commons
Appalachian Brewing Company image

 

Appalachian Brewing Company

55 N Water Street, Lititz

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Ginger Bowl$15.00
More about Appalachian Brewing Company

