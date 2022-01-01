Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Livermore

Livermore restaurants
Livermore restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Boomers

2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Piggy Mac N Cheese$11.99
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Tender and Crispy Bacon Pieces, Bacon Jam and Fresh Green Onions Sprinkled on Top.
CBR Mac N Cheese$11.99
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Crispy All White Meat Chicken Tenders & Bacon Pieces Topped off with our Homestyle Ranch Dressing
Broccoli Mac N Cheese$11.99
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Broccoli Spears and Sprinkled with Shredded Parmesan Cheese
(Vegetarian Option)
More about Boomers
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

2300 First St, Livermore

Avg 4.2 (4860 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.49
LG Mac n Cheese$9.50
SM Mac n Cheese$5.50
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Da Boccery

175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
White Cheddar Mac n Cheese & Fries$8.99
More about Da Boccery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Plucked Chicken & Beer

2062 First St, Livermore

Avg 4.7 (1205 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$3.99
Kids Mac n Cheese$8.50
More about Plucked Chicken & Beer
Item pic

 

Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore

4433 First St, Livermore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.95
Loaded Mac N Cheese$16.50
Mozzarella, American and Imported Parmigiana Cheese. Applewood Smoked Bacon, garlic and diced Jalapenos. Baked and garnished with breadcrumbs. Smokey and Creamy.
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore

