Mac and cheese in Livermore
Livermore restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Boomers
2400 Kitty Hawk Rd, Livermore
|Piggy Mac N Cheese
|$11.99
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Tender and Crispy Bacon Pieces, Bacon Jam and Fresh Green Onions Sprinkled on Top.
|CBR Mac N Cheese
|$11.99
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Crispy All White Meat Chicken Tenders & Bacon Pieces Topped off with our Homestyle Ranch Dressing
|Broccoli Mac N Cheese
|$11.99
Our Homestyle Mac N Cheese Topped with Broccoli Spears and Sprinkled with Shredded Parmesan Cheese
(Vegetarian Option)
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
2300 First St, Livermore
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.49
|LG Mac n Cheese
|$9.50
|SM Mac n Cheese
|$5.50
FRENCH FRIES
Da Boccery
175 E Vineyard Ave, Livermore
|White Cheddar Mac n Cheese & Fries
|$8.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Plucked Chicken & Beer
2062 First St, Livermore
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$8.50
Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore
4433 First St, Livermore
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.95
|Loaded Mac N Cheese
|$16.50
Mozzarella, American and Imported Parmigiana Cheese. Applewood Smoked Bacon, garlic and diced Jalapenos. Baked and garnished with breadcrumbs. Smokey and Creamy.