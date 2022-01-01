Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Lombard

Lombard restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Item pic

 

Nori Sushi & Ramen

203 Yorktown Center, FC14, Lombard

No reviews yet
Takeout
D1 Vegetable Noodle Soup$8.99
More about Nori Sushi & Ramen
Item pic

 

Shawarma Express

898 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Soup$3.50
Peppers, patotoes, tomato paste, celery, & salt boiled into a soup
More about Shawarma Express

