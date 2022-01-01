Blackened chicken sandwiches in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve blackened chicken sandwiches
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$16.25
Blackened chicken breast, jack cheese, house roasted garlic and herb aioli, red onion, tomato, roasted red bell pepper and baby arugula. Served on a toasted torta bun.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Bar
70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$16.25
Blackened chicken breast, jack cheese, house roasted garlic and herb aioli, red onion, tomato, roasted red bell pepper and baby arugula. Served on a toasted torta bun.