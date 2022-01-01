Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blackened chicken sandwiches in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve blackened chicken sandwiches

The Breakfast Bar 4th Street

3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.25
Blackened chicken breast, jack cheese, house roasted garlic and herb aioli, red onion, tomato, roasted red bell pepper and baby arugula. Served on a toasted torta bun.
More about The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Bar

70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (6889 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.25
Blackened chicken breast, jack cheese, house roasted garlic and herb aioli, red onion, tomato, roasted red bell pepper and baby arugula. Served on a toasted torta bun.
More about The Breakfast Bar

