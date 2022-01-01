Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp enchiladas in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

Item pic

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster and Shrimp Enchiladas$29.95
Handmade corn tortillas stuffed with lobster, roasted red bell pepper cream, melted queso, chihuahua, watercress. Served with garlicky black
beans and Mexican rice.
More about Lola's
Item pic

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster and Shrimp Enchiladas$29.95
Handmade corn tortillas stuffed with lobster, roasted red bell pepper cream, melted queso, chihuahua, watercress. Served with garlicky black
beans and Mexican rice.
More about Lola's
Habañero Cream Shrimp Enchiladas image

 

Taco Beach Bellflower

2099 Bellflower, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Habañero Cream Shrimp Enchiladas$14.95
Grilled garlic shrimp, habañero cream saucem and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
More about Taco Beach Bellflower

