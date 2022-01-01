Shrimp enchiladas in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Lobster and Shrimp Enchiladas
|$29.95
Handmade corn tortillas stuffed with lobster, roasted red bell pepper cream, melted queso, chihuahua, watercress. Served with garlicky black
beans and Mexican rice.
Lola's
2030 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Lobster and Shrimp Enchiladas
|$29.95
Handmade corn tortillas stuffed with lobster, roasted red bell pepper cream, melted queso, chihuahua, watercress. Served with garlicky black
beans and Mexican rice.