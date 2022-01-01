Tostadas in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve tostadas
La Esquinita Mexican Grill
755 W Willow St, Long Beach
|Tostada Carnitas (Shredded Pork)
|$5.25
Loaded Tostada with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Salsa and Shredded Pork
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Aguas Way
5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach
|Ceviche Tostada & Agua
|$10.25
Taco Shore
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Tostada
|$15.99
A large flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico and your choice of meat.
|Veggie Tostada
|$15.99
A large flour tortilla shell filled with sauteed onions, tomatoes,
bell peppers, mushrooms, black beans, rice, lettuce, and homemade guacamole.
Plancha Latin Kitchen
3860 Worsham Ave, Long Beach
|Shrimp Mango Avocado Tostada/ With the Drink
|$10.00
|Plancha Carnitas Tostadas/ With the Drink
|$9.00
|Plancha Chicken Tostada / With the Drink
|$9.00