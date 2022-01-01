Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve tostadas

La Esquinita Mexican Grill image

 

La Esquinita Mexican Grill

755 W Willow St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada Carnitas (Shredded Pork)$5.25
Loaded Tostada with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Salsa and Shredded Pork
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
Aguas Way image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Aguas Way

5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche Tostada & Agua$10.25
More about Aguas Way
Item pic

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada$15.99
A large flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, lettuce, jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico and your choice of meat.
Veggie Tostada$15.99
A large flour tortilla shell filled with sauteed onions, tomatoes,
bell peppers, mushrooms, black beans, rice, lettuce, and homemade guacamole.
More about Taco Shore
Plancha Latin Kitchen image

 

Plancha Latin Kitchen

3860 Worsham Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Mango Avocado Tostada/ With the Drink$10.00
Plancha Carnitas Tostadas/ With the Drink$9.00
Plancha Chicken Tostada / With the Drink$9.00
More about Plancha Latin Kitchen
Taco Beach Bellflower image

 

Taco Beach Bellflower

2099 Bellflower, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada$11.95
Crispy flour tortilla, frijoles, mixed lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico, shredded brisket or shredded chicken
More about Taco Beach Bellflower

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Sticky Buns

Short Ribs

Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Salad

Salmon Salad

Shrimp Wraps

Avocado Toast

Almond Milk

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston