Octopus in Long Branch

Long Branch restaurants
Long Branch restaurants that serve octopus

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • STEAKS

Avenue Le Club - Pier Village - 23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch, NJ

23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch

Avg 3.7 (1309 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Octopus$21.00
3.5 Oz Portuguese Octopus cooked in Red Wine until it is tender & Marinated with Aromatics & Fresh Lemon juice overnight. The following day it is taken out of the Marinade & Char Grilled until we hear the suction pups popping. Underneath the Octopus are Confit Fingerling Potatoes, Chili Oil, Preserved Meyer Lemons & Thai Basil.
ALLERGY: Wine, Garlic
More about Avenue Le Club - Pier Village - 23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Simply Greek

44 Centennial Drive, Long Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$26.00
Grilled pepper, tomato, capers & onion
More about Simply Greek

