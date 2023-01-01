Octopus in Long Branch
3.5 Oz Portuguese Octopus cooked in Red Wine until it is tender & Marinated with Aromatics & Fresh Lemon juice overnight. The following day it is taken out of the Marinade & Char Grilled until we hear the suction pups popping. Underneath the Octopus are Confit Fingerling Potatoes, Chili Oil, Preserved Meyer Lemons & Thai Basil.
ALLERGY: Wine, Garlic