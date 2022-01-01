Greek salad in Longmont
Longmont restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Le Peep - Longmont
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Le Peep - Longmont
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116, Longmont
|Eighteen Wheeler
|$13.95
Two slices of French toast, a pair of eggs and a choice of meat and Peasant Potatoes.
|Stuffed French Toast
|$11.75
Custard dipped French toast stuffed with a vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.
|Plain Cakes
|$8.99
Two cakes made with Le Peep’s homemade batter.
More about Gondolier Italian Eatery - Gondolier Longmont
Gondolier Italian Eatery - Gondolier Longmont
1217 So. Main Street, Longmont
|HOUSE SALAD
|$6.95
feild greens, cucumber, green peppers, tomatoes, green onion, garbanzo beans
|Homemade Spaghetti
|$12.50
Thick cut, traditional favorite Gondo pasta.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.95
Olive oil, butter, fresh garlic and a side of marinara sauce