Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tomato soup in
Los Altos
/
Los Altos
/
Tomato Soup
Los Altos restaurants that serve tomato soup
Redwood Grill - Los Altos - 680 Fremont Avenue
680 Fremont Avenue, Los Altos
No reviews yet
Tomato Soup
$0.00
More about Redwood Grill - Los Altos - 680 Fremont Avenue
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Post
395 Main Street, Los Altos
Avg 4.3
(876 reviews)
Tomato Soup
$0.00
Served with parmesan & basil
More about The Post
Browse other tasty dishes in Los Altos
Burritos
Chips And Salsa
Pudding
Tostadas
Chicken Tenders
Waffles
Rum Cake
Mac And Cheese
More near Los Altos to explore
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(44 restaurants)
Palo Alto
Avg 4.2
(44 restaurants)
Santa Clara
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Redwood City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Mountain View
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Campbell
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Cupertino
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Menlo Park
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(38 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(597 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1536 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(740 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston