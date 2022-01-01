Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Silver Lake

Go
Silver Lake restaurants
Toast

Silver Lake restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$16.00
Artesian mixed greens - finocchiona salami - housecured ham - cucumber - tomato - red onion - pepperoncini - gruyere - red wine vinaigrette
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Chopped Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Black Cat

3909 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$13.00
chicory mix, carrot, chickpeas, pepperoncini, olives, tomatoes, fried shallot, aged provolone, white wine vinaigrette
More about The Black Cat
Alimento image

PASTA

Alimento

1710 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1740 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$15.00
Salami, chickpea purée & crouton, tomato, peperoncini
More about Alimento

