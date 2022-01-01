Chopped salad in Silver Lake
Silver Lake restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Artesian mixed greens - finocchiona salami - housecured ham - cucumber - tomato - red onion - pepperoncini - gruyere - red wine vinaigrette
More about The Black Cat
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Black Cat
3909 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
chicory mix, carrot, chickpeas, pepperoncini, olives, tomatoes, fried shallot, aged provolone, white wine vinaigrette