Rigatoni in Windsor Square

Go
Windsor Square restaurants
Toast

Windsor Square restaurants that serve rigatoni

Rigatoni Bolognese image

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni Bolognese$19.99
Rigatoni tossed in a slow simmered ragu of fresh sirloin and pork, tomato sauce, garlic, herbs, and red wine
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

Browse other tasty dishes in Windsor Square

Pappardelle

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Windsor Square to explore

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Los Feliz

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Los Angeles

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Eagle Rock

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mar Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston