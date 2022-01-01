Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Highlands- Deer Park

Highlands- Deer Park restaurants
Highlands- Deer Park restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$13.50
Beer battered cod, tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, grilled rye bread. Served with fries
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
Item pic

 

ATG Public House

1576 Bardstown RD, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$11.00
More about ATG Public House

