Fish sandwiches in
Highlands- Deer Park
/
Louisville
/
Highlands- Deer Park
/
Fish Sandwiches
Highlands- Deer Park restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
80/20 at Kaelin's
1801 Newburg Road, Louisville
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich
$13.50
Beer battered cod, tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, grilled rye bread. Served with fries
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
ATG Public House
1576 Bardstown RD, Louisville
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich
$11.00
More about ATG Public House
