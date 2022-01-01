Loveland breakfast spots you'll love
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
A.K.A. Kitchen
414 E 6th St., Loveland
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken
$16.00
Spicy crispy fried chicken, house-made pickles, served with AKA Sauce, maple verde and black beans.
Chili-Pickle Reuben
$12.00
House-smoked corned beef, house-made pickles, pepper jack cheese, dill pickle mustard on Hatch green chili sliced bread. Served with your choice of side.
GF Option
Carnitas Tacos (3)
$14.00
Citrus and beer braised pork tacos with chii-tomatillo salsa verde, queso fresco and guacamole served on locally made corn tortillas.
-GF-
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
Popular items
Cactus Nachos
$12.95
Layers of chips, pinto beans, queso, tomatoes, black olives, and melted cheese.
Fajita Quesadilla
$11.95
Grilled peppers and onions, cheese, and your choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, or shrimp. Served with salsa. Guacamole +1.29 | Sour Cream +0.95
Carnitas Bowl
$14.95
Layers of rice, beans, choice of chili, queso, and cheese
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Daddy O's Green Onion
2277 W. Eisenhower Rd, Loveland
Popular items
Spicy Italian
Turkey Classic
Chips & Soda
$2.95