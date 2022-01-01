Loveland breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Loveland

A.K.A. Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

A.K.A. Kitchen

414 E 6th St., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken$16.00
Spicy crispy fried chicken, house-made pickles, served with AKA Sauce, maple verde and black beans.
Chili-Pickle Reuben$12.00
House-smoked corned beef, house-made pickles, pepper jack cheese, dill pickle mustard on Hatch green chili sliced bread. Served with your choice of side.
GF Option
Carnitas Tacos (3)$14.00
Citrus and beer braised pork tacos with chii-tomatillo salsa verde, queso fresco and guacamole served on locally made corn tortillas.
-GF-
More about A.K.A. Kitchen
Cactus Grille image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cactus Nachos$12.95
Layers of chips, pinto beans, queso, tomatoes, black olives, and melted cheese.
Fajita Quesadilla$11.95
Grilled peppers and onions, cheese, and your choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, or shrimp. Served with salsa. Guacamole +1.29 | Sour Cream +0.95
Carnitas Bowl$14.95
Layers of rice, beans, choice of chili, queso, and cheese
More about Cactus Grille
Daddy O's Green Onion image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Daddy O's Green Onion

2277 W. Eisenhower Rd, Loveland

Avg 4 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Italian
Turkey Classic
Chips & Soda$2.95
More about Daddy O's Green Onion
Colorado Coffee Company image

 

Colorado Coffee Company

254 North Cleveland Avenue, Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$5.10
Cold Brew
Latte
More about Colorado Coffee Company

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
