Nachos in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve nachos
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|Homemade Super Nachos Platter
|$13.50
Corn chips topped with melted cheddar and jack cheese, beans, sour cream, tomato, cilantro and onions. Try them smothered with one of our sauces. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)
More about Cactus Grille
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|$10 Friday Nachos
|$10.00
Celebrate the end of the week with $10 nachos!
|Cactus Nachos
|$13.95
Layers of chips, pinto beans, queso, tomatoes, and black olives.
Your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken.
Guacamole +1.29 | Sour Cream +0.95 | Pico de Gallo +1.25 | Jalapenos +1.25