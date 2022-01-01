Nachos in Loveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paxton's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Paxton's Grill

126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 3.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Paxton's Famous Nachos$12.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips served with our homemade chili & melted cheese, topped with black olives Pico Di Gallo, Fresh Jalapeños, green onions and sour cream.
Chicken Nachos$12.00
Fresh Tortilla Chips covered with Grilled Chicken and melted cheese, topped with black olives, Pico Di Gallo, fresh jalapeños, green onions, sour cream.
More about Paxton's Grill
Bucks Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bucks Tavern

3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$13.50
Housemade tortilla chips loaded and layered with beef and cheese. Topped with salsa, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Bucks Tavern

