Chili in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve chili
More about Paxton's Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Paxton's Grill
126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland
|Chili Bowl
|$8.00
|Paxton's Chili Burger
|$10.00
1/3 pound burger topped with a mound of chili and Colby jack cheese. Served on a white bun.
|Chili Cup
|$5.00
More about Bucks Tavern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bucks Tavern
3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland
|Cup Chili (6oz)
|$4.25
Fresh ground beef, chorizo, stewed tomatoes, and pinto beans. Topped with cheddar cheese.
|Crock Chili (12oz)
|$6.25
Fresh ground beef, chorizo, stewed tomatoes, and pinto beans. Topped with cheddar cheese.