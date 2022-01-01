Chili in Loveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Works image

PIZZA

The Works

20 Greer Millitzer Ln, Loveland

Avg 4.3 (1087 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
More about The Works
Paxton's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Paxton's Grill

126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 3.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Bowl$8.00
Paxton's Chili Burger$10.00
1/3 pound burger topped with a mound of chili and Colby jack cheese. Served on a white bun.
Chili Cup$5.00
More about Paxton's Grill
Bucks Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bucks Tavern

3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Chili (6oz)$4.25
Fresh ground beef, chorizo, stewed tomatoes, and pinto beans. Topped with cheddar cheese.
Crock Chili (12oz)$6.25
Fresh ground beef, chorizo, stewed tomatoes, and pinto beans. Topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Bucks Tavern

